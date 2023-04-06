UniFirst Co. (UNF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 7th

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the textile maker on Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th.

UniFirst has increased its dividend by an average of 27.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. UniFirst has a payout ratio of 16.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect UniFirst to earn $7.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.7%.

UniFirst Stock Performance

NYSE UNF opened at $167.76 on Thursday. UniFirst has a 52 week low of $154.72 and a 52 week high of $205.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $193.28 and a 200-day moving average of $187.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $542.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.68 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that UniFirst will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on UNF shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of UniFirst from $225.00 to $203.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com downgraded UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Insider Activity at UniFirst

In other news, major shareholder Matthew Croatti sold 7,724 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.03, for a total transaction of $1,583,651.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,867.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UniFirst

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNF. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in UniFirst by 187.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the first quarter worth $69,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in UniFirst in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in UniFirst by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 920 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in UniFirst during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corp. engages in the provision of workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing. It operates through following segments: the United States and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing (MFG), Specialty Garments, First Aid, and Corporate. The U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning segment purchases, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells uniforms, protective clothing, and non-garment items.

See Also

