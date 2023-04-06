Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 3,900 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 3,900 ($48.44) target price by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 9.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ULVR. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($43.47) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Unilever from GBX 3,900 ($48.44) to GBX 3,800 ($47.19) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,050 ($37.88) target price on Unilever in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,400 ($54.64) target price on Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Unilever from GBX 4,400 ($54.64) to GBX 4,600 ($57.13) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,118.33 ($51.15).

LON ULVR opened at GBX 4,288.50 ($53.26) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.88. Unilever has a 1-year low of GBX 3,359.41 ($41.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,299.50 ($53.40). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,156.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,100.35. The company has a market cap of £108.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,630.61, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.12.

In other news, insider Nelson Peltz sold 1,661,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,260 ($52.91), for a total transaction of £70,765,117.80 ($87,885,143.82). Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

