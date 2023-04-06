United Asset Strategies Inc. Buys 4,840 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,461 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 39.4% in the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its position in Honeywell International by 222.2% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on HON. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.13.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON stock traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $191.12. 588,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,131,700. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $196.00 and its 200-day moving average is $200.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $220.96. The stock has a market cap of $127.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 56.67%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

