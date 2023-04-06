United Asset Strategies Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

AGG stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,623,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,658,876. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.79. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $105.51.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

