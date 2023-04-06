United Asset Strategies Inc. Grows Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 379.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Kellogg during the second quarter worth $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $6,701,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,731,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,590,464.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $6,701,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,731,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,590,464.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $201,675.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,443.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 528,437 shares of company stock valued at $35,218,511 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:K traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.16. 225,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,167,812. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $63.74 and a twelve month high of $77.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.95. The company has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 6.27%. Kellogg’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Kellogg announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on K shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kellogg from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.78.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

