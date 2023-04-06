United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $4.74 Million Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 144,157 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $4,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 32.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 1,001.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 101,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 91,851 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 42.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after buying an additional 29,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $319,000. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Argus cut shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays lowered Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.30.

In other news, Director William H. Spence acquired 5,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,706.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WMB traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,241,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,184,329. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.60. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 106.55%.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

