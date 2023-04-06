United Asset Strategies Inc. Makes New $7.57 Million Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 62,910 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,571,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of META. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $66,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on META. Rosenblatt Securities raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $188.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.31.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $78,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,030,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $78,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,030,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 68,102 shares of company stock valued at $12,320,188. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

META traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $210.79. 4,954,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,421,672. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $546.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $225.52.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

