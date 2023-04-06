United Asset Strategies Inc. Sells 1,435 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

United Asset Strategies Inc. reduced its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,574 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the period. T-Mobile US makes up about 1.2% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $8,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at about $839,000. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on TMUS. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research cut T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Price Performance

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $1,623,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,311.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $7,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 300,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,219,156.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $1,623,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,311.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,380 shares of company stock worth $13,475,440. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TMUS stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $149.04. 785,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,340,247. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.67 and a 200 day moving average of $143.77. The stock has a market cap of $181.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.90 and a 12 month high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.