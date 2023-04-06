United Asset Strategies Inc. Sells 2,968 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

United Asset Strategies Inc. decreased its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,973 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,968 shares during the period. The Cigna Group makes up approximately 1.9% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $13,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The Cigna Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 642 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CI. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of The Cigna Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.00.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group Price Performance

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at $35,433,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $236,130.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,272.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,433,053.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,752 shares of company stock worth $8,008,479. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CI traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $266.36. The company had a trading volume of 407,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,169. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.11 and a twelve month high of $340.11. The company has a market capitalization of $79.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $283.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.12.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.79 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.01%.

The Cigna Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.