United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by JLB & Associates Inc.

JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 639 shares during the quarter. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In related news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group set a $196.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.22.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $0.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $188.57. 900,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,062,737. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $185.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.86. The company has a market cap of $161.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.09%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

