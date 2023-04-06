UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lowered its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,137 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,337 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,873 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.7% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 502 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $509.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $481.10 and its 200-day moving average is $507.01. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $449.70 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.15%.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $615.00 to $630.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $602.44.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

