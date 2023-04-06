Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Shares Up 2.2%

Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) shot up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.23 and last traded at $3.22. 175,892 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,109,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNIT. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $9.00 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.46.

The firm has a market cap of $759.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.97 and its 200-day moving average is $6.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is -545.40%.

In related news, CEO Kenny Gunderman acquired 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $983,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,372,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,998,244.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNIT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Uniti Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Uniti Group during the first quarter worth $42,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Uniti Group during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Uniti Group by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

