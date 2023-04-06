Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Stock Position Increased by Barnett & Company Inc.

Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Unum Group accounts for about 5.2% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $6,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 17,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Unum Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Unum Group by 74.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Unum Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gloria C. Larson purchased 3,270 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $130,080.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 119,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,767,473.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Unum Group news, Director Gloria C. Larson bought 3,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 119,846 shares in the company, valued at $4,767,473.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $674,039.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,851,251.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Unum Group Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNM. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of UNM traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.41. The stock had a trading volume of 77,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,713. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $30.21 and a 1 year high of $46.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.38 and its 200 day moving average is $41.39.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.28%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group engages in the provision of financial protection benefits. Its services include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision, and other related services. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block, and Corporate. The Unum US segment focuses on group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

