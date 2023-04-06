Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Down 3.3% on Insider Selling

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $16.14 and last traded at $16.24. 1,199,467 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 6,470,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.80.

Specifically, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $54,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 275,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,690,456.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Upstart news, CTO Paul Gu sold 9,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $175,486.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 730,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,246,372.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $54,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 275,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,690,456.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,032,164 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UPST. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.69.

Upstart Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.21 and its 200 day moving average is $18.25.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.31. Upstart had a negative net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $146.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.13 million. Analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upstart

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

