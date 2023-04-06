USDX [Kava] Tops One Day Trading Volume of $651,791.79 (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 5th. During the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be bought for $0.83 or 0.00002950 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX [Kava] has a total market cap of $92.55 million and $651,791.79 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28,122.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.71 or 0.00450548 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.83 or 0.00130966 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00029980 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00040640 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000997 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Profile

USDX [Kava] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io.

USDX [Kava] Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. USDX [Kava] has a current supply of 107,526,703 with 111,567,264 in circulation. The last known price of USDX [Kava] is 0.8309494 USD and is down -0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $573,435.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kava.io.”

