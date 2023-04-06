USDX [Kava] (USDX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $544,374.63

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. In the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. USDX [Kava] has a market capitalization of $92.24 million and approximately $544,374.63 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be bought for $0.83 or 0.00002949 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28,037.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.02 or 0.00449480 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00130673 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00029824 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00040721 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001049 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

