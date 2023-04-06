Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE) Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE – Get Rating) traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.82 and last traded at C$2.84. 273,258 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 626,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.00.

Valeura Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$273.37 million, a P/E ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Activity at Valeura Energy

In other news, Director James D. Mcfarland sold 58,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.54, for a total transaction of C$148,590.00. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Valeura Energy

Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Turkey. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in six production leases and exploration licenses covering approximately 0.23 million gross acres and 0.19 net acres of deep rights in the Thrace Basin of northwest Turkey.

Featured Stories

