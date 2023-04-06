Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Stock Holdings Increased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 40.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.2% during the third quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Aaron M. Schapper sold 4,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.24, for a total value of $1,247,164.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,214,631.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Valmont Industries from $385.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.00.

VMI opened at $291.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $315.70 and its 200-day moving average is $314.68. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $213.27 and a one year high of $353.36.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by ($0.03). Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.64%.

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

