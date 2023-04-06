Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stake Raised by American Financial Advisors LLC

American Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 6.4% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $37,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,261,000 after buying an additional 344,832 shares in the last quarter. WA Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,024,000. Aspiriant LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,338,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,892,000 after buying an additional 285,220 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,707,000 after buying an additional 224,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7,404.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 222,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,124,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VIG traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $154.49. The company had a trading volume of 474,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,528. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.51. The company has a market capitalization of $66.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $165.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.