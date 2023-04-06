Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,534 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.7% of Monument Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 289,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 107,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.41. 3,892,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,909,922. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $47.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.25.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

