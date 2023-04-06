Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 63.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

VWO opened at $40.25 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $46.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.35. The firm has a market cap of $70.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

