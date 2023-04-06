Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by Winch Advisory Services LLC

Winch Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGK. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,330,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 202.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,545,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,072 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth $64,318,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 33.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,033,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $186,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,674 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $239,208,000 after acquiring an additional 460,941 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

VGK stock traded up $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $61.54. 1,190,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,795,459. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.01 and a 200-day moving average of $55.76. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $44.99 and a twelve month high of $62.94. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.96.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

