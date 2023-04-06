Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Howard Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 6.2% of Howard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $245.34. 358,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,103,702. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $283.87. The firm has a market cap of $78.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.04.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

