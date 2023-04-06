Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTWV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTWV – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 53,158 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 115% from the previous session’s volume of 24,673 shares.The stock last traded at $116.92 and had previously closed at $117.10.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $787.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.90.

About Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.