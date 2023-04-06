Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Steph & Co.

Steph & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,353 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 21.8% of Steph & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $34,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $375.82. 1,435,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,893,615. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $369.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.12. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $414.30.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

