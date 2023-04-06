Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Hofer & Associates. Inc

Hofer & Associates. Inc cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Hofer & Associates. Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,421 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $202.06. 615,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,204,459. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $226.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $201.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.92.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

