Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 98,019 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 126% from the previous session’s volume of 43,341 shares.The stock last traded at $69.25 and had previously closed at $69.10.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.89.

Get Vanguard Total World Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDW. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,394,000. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $473,000. Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $608,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.