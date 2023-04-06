Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Ballast Advisors LLC

Ballast Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $139.12. 801,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,418,408. The stock has a market cap of $98.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.37. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

