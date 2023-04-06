Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Shares of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) dropped 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.39. Approximately 67,966 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 330,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on VNTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $1.00 to $0.50 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $0.80 to $0.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Venator Materials Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.65.

Institutional Trading of Venator Materials

Venator Materials ( NYSE:VNTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.39. Venator Materials had a negative return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $366.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Venator Materials PLC will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Venator Materials by 116,896.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,965,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,460,000 after acquiring an additional 11,954,952 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 250,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 118,311 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Venator Materials by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 366,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 219,500 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 421,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 68,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Venator Materials by 11.7% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 533,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 55,800 shares during the period. 28.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of chemical products. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

See Also

