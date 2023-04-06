Verde Clean Fuels (NASDAQ:VGAS) & Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN) Head-To-Head Comparison

Verde Clean Fuels (NASDAQ:VGAS – Get Rating) and Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Verde Clean Fuels has a beta of -0.1, indicating that its share price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Origin Materials has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Verde Clean Fuels and Origin Materials’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verde Clean Fuels N/A N/A -$470,000.00 N/A N/A Origin Materials N/A N/A $78.57 million $0.55 7.02

Profitability

This table compares Verde Clean Fuels and Origin Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verde Clean Fuels N/A N/A -2.26% Origin Materials N/A -8.94% -6.23%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.8% of Verde Clean Fuels shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.6% of Origin Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 25.2% of Origin Materials shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Verde Clean Fuels and Origin Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verde Clean Fuels 0 0 0 0 N/A Origin Materials 0 0 1 0 3.00

Origin Materials has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 81.35%. Given Origin Materials’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Origin Materials is more favorable than Verde Clean Fuels.

Summary

Origin Materials beats Verde Clean Fuels on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verde Clean Fuels

CENAQ Energy Corp. entered definitive business combination agreement with Bluescape Clean Fuels Intermediate Holdings, LLC.

About Origin Materials

Micromidas, Inc., doing business as Origin Materials, produces and commercializes plant-based PET plastic. It develops a platform for turning the carbon found in biomass into useful materials, while capturing carbon in the process. The company serves tire filler, carbon black, agriculture, and activated carbon markets. Micromidas, Inc. has a strategic alliance with Palantir Technologies Inc. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in West Sacramento, California with a facility in Sarnia, Canada.

