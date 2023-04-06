Verge Trading Down 9.8% This Week (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Verge coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Verge has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. Verge has a market capitalization of $40.84 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,124.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.30 or 0.00324637 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00012044 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00074128 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $157.10 or 0.00558605 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.96 or 0.00451430 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003555 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,518,617,213 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

