Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 326,742 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 600,429 shares.The stock last traded at $15.20 and had previously closed at $14.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on VRE. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Veris Residential from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Veris Residential from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Veris Residential from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veris Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Veris Residential Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veris Residential

Veris Residential Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veris Residential by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,026,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,114,000 after buying an additional 312,498 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Veris Residential in the second quarter valued at about $70,860,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Veris Residential by 13.7% in the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,036,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,901,000 after purchasing an additional 484,934 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Veris Residential by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,242,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,722,000 after purchasing an additional 478,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Veris Residential by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,678,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,732,000 after purchasing an additional 74,298 shares in the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veris Residential, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.

