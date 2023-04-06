Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 326,742 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 600,429 shares.The stock last traded at $15.20 and had previously closed at $14.10.
Several brokerages have commented on VRE. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Veris Residential from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Veris Residential from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Veris Residential from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veris Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.12.
Veris Residential, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.
