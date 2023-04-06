Veritex Holdings, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Veritex in a report released on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.79. The consensus estimate for Veritex’s current full-year earnings is $3.12 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Veritex’s FY2023 earnings at $3.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on VBTX. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Veritex from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Hovde Group cut their price objective on shares of Veritex to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered shares of Veritex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Veritex from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

NASDAQ VBTX opened at $17.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.43. Veritex has a 52-week low of $16.86 and a 52-week high of $37.31.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $120.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.22 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 29.13%. Veritex’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VBTX. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 13.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 582,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 12.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 788.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 16,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex in the first quarter worth $384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Sughrue purchased 3,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.36 per share, for a total transaction of $99,918.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 76,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,849.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Pat S. Bolin purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.52 per share, for a total transaction of $175,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,383.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Sughrue purchased 3,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.36 per share, for a total transaction of $99,918.72. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 76,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,849.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 14,752 shares of company stock worth $295,047 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.52%.

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products, mortgages, and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

