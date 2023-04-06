Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Verona Pharma from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Verona Pharma from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Insider Activity at Verona Pharma

In related news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 89,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $230,297.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,106,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 432,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $1,108,295.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,342,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,397,752.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 89,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $230,297.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,106,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,523.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,088,056 shares of company stock valued at $2,789,983. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,317,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,089,000 after purchasing an additional 267,990 shares during the period. NEA Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 5,584,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,076,000 after purchasing an additional 476,190 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,047,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,118 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 4,249,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 2,875,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,137,000 after purchasing an additional 196,544 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VRNA opened at $20.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.84 and its 200-day moving average is $17.06. Verona Pharma has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $26.44. The company has a quick ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 12.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 0.19.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Verona Pharma will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

Recommended Stories

