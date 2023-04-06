Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Shares Down 7.5%

Shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) dropped 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.48 and last traded at $9.56. Approximately 1,845,976 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 2,884,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.33.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VTNR shares. Oppenheimer raised Vertex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TD Cowen began coverage on Vertex Energy in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vertex Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on Vertex Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.43.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTNR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 122.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 209.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 83,645 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 198.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 202,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 134,862 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 156.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 47,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.
Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.
