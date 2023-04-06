Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Shares Down 7.5%

Shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) dropped 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.48 and last traded at $9.56. Approximately 1,845,976 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 2,884,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VTNR shares. Oppenheimer raised Vertex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TD Cowen began coverage on Vertex Energy in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vertex Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on Vertex Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.43.

Vertex Energy Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Energy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex Energy

In other Vertex Energy news, Director Christopher Allen Stratton sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,483.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Vertex Energy news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $670,003.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,583,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,118,607.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Christopher Allen Stratton sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,483.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 158,333 shares of company stock valued at $1,461,998 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTNR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 122.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 209.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 83,645 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 198.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 202,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 134,862 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 156.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 47,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

