Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 669,010 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 722,891 shares.The stock last traded at $13.74 and had previously closed at $13.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on VERV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verve Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Verve Therapeutics Stock Up 3.1 %

The company has a market cap of $850.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alphabet Inc. bought a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $376,958,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Verve Therapeutics by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,365,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,479,000 after acquiring an additional 971,971 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Verve Therapeutics by 56.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,658,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,619 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Verve Therapeutics by 30.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,376,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,973,000 after acquiring an additional 792,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Verve Therapeutics by 362.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,799,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,551 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

