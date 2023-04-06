Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Shares Gap Down to $10.37

Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.37, but opened at $10.10. Viavi Solutions shares last traded at $10.19, with a volume of 210,855 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VIAV. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.79.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Viavi Solutions Stock Down 1.5 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.82.

Insider Activity

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $284.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.48 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $149,472.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 107,116 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,481.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $150,135.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,279.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $149,472.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 107,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,481.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,974 shares of company stock valued at $468,653. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Viavi Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,290,459 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $473,590,000 after purchasing an additional 586,524 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,125,498 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $340,937,000 after acquiring an additional 376,858 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,420,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $344,451,000 after acquiring an additional 506,113 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,001,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,424,000 after acquiring an additional 76,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 9.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,830,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,826,000 after purchasing an additional 598,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.