VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 226,945 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 141,206 shares.The stock last traded at $60.85 and had previously closed at $60.87.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.04 and its 200-day moving average is $62.49. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -1,217.03 and a beta of 0.68.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4,119.42%.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 196.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 454,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,006,000 after acquiring an additional 301,665 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,197,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 647,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,200,000 after acquiring an additional 65,165 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,921,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,488,000.

The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

