Vigilant Capital Management LLC Acquires 12,284 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 102,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 12,284 shares during the period. Linde makes up about 2.9% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $33,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Linde by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Linde by 92.3% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE LIN traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $356.22. 276,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,581,231. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $362.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.32 billion, a PE ratio of 43.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.41.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. HSBC raised their price target on Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.67.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

