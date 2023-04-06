Vigilant Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2,066.0% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,415,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,600 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 330.8% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 771,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,626 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 223.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,236,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,602,000 after purchasing an additional 853,587 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 91.3% during the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 1,519,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,026,000 after purchasing an additional 725,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,392,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,631,000 after purchasing an additional 718,524 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.12. 545,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,425,491. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $16.34 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.78.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

