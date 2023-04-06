Vigilant Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies comprises approximately 2.0% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Vigilant Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of L3Harris Technologies worth $23,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 10.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 13,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 16.3% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,849,000 after buying an additional 5,303 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 15.4% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LHX shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of LHX stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $197.63. 217,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,275,058. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.85. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.73 and a 12-month high of $264.71. The stock has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.36%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

