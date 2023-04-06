Vigilant Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 741 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at $47,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST traded down $15.29 on Thursday, hitting $481.84. 1,676,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,949,080. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $495.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $489.39. The firm has a market cap of $213.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 26.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $520.00 target price (down from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,156 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

