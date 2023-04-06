Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $21.35 Million Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,777 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle accounts for approximately 1.8% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $21,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 9,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 39,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,400,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 251.2% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.07.

Crown Castle Price Performance

NYSE:CCI traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $133.94. The company had a trading volume of 166,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,745. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.71 and a 52-week high of $199.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.94. The company has a market capitalization of $58.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.18%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Featured Articles

