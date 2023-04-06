Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $26.60 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,237 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for approximately 2.3% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $26,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Waste Management by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 254,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,759,000 after buying an additional 21,213 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 10.3% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 18,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WM has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Waste Management from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Waste Management Price Performance

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,969,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,969,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,027 shares of company stock valued at $4,806,619. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WM stock traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $164.60. The company had a trading volume of 583,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.89 and a 12 month high of $175.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.41 and its 200 day moving average is $157.83.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.