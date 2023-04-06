Vigilant Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 24,882.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,887 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $9,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,701,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 214,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $80,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,871,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOW traded down $2.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $464.53. The company had a trading volume of 423,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,826. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $446.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $412.33. The stock has a market cap of $94.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.08, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.04. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $541.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $475.00 to $548.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $525.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $521.97.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $41,813.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,860,075.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $41,813.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,860,075.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $14,003,824.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,288,395.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,629 shares of company stock valued at $29,974,024 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

