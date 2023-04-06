Vigilant Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $30,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1,491.8% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bank of America Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.04.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.84. 13,923,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,379,777. The company has a market cap of $222.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $40.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.38 and a 200 day moving average of $33.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.