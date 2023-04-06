Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Acquired by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,767 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 956.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 302.2% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMC stock opened at $164.06 on Thursday. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $137.54 and a one year high of $197.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.62 and a 200-day moving average of $173.19.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.18). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.91%.

A number of research firms recently commented on VMC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $188.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.17.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

