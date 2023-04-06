Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY) Sets New 52-Week High at $95.56

Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $95.56 and last traded at $95.56, with a volume of 1247 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.12.

Wacoal Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.39.

Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported ($3.87) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $328.95 million for the quarter. Wacoal had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 0.41%.

About Wacoal

Wacoal Holdings Corp. engages in the management of its group companies which are involved in the manufacture, wholesale, and retail of women’s intimate apparel, outerwear, sportswear, textile products and accessories. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Domestic Wacoal Business, Overseas Wacoal Business, Peach John Business, and Others.

