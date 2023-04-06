Walken Price Hits $0.0445 (WLKN)

Walken (WLKN) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Walken has a market cap of $19.00 million and $2.16 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Walken has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Walken token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0445 or 0.00000159 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Walken Token Profile

Walken’s launch date was June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,478,547 tokens. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Walken’s official website is walken.io. The official message board for Walken is medium.com/@walken.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.

Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning.

WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

Buying and Selling Walken

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Walken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Walken using one of the exchanges listed above.

