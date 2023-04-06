Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.25-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.29. Walmart also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.90-$6.05 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday. Erste Group Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $164.00.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $149.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $403.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Walmart has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.97.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.27%.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,908,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total value of $275,085,913.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 247,215,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,636,122,253.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,908,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total transaction of $275,085,913.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 247,215,555 shares in the company, valued at $35,636,122,253.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total value of $1,393,777.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,666,178.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock worth $2,982,527,217. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

